Hamas Shadowy Leader to “Israel”: You’ll Pay Heavy Price
Story Code : 931106
Deif warned the “Israeli” apartheid entity that it will pay a "heavy price" if it evicts Palestinians from their homes in occupied east Al-Quds.
Late Tuesday, Hamas circulated a pre-recorded audio statement from Deif over the encrypted messaging service Telegram.
In it, Deif says he was sending a "clear, final warning" that if the Zionist entity goes through with the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Al-Quds, then Hamas "will not stand by helplessly and the enemy will pay a heavy price."
Several Palestinian families are suffering daily evictions from their homes.