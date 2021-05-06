0
Thursday 6 May 2021 - 13:37

Hamas Shadowy Leader to “Israel”: You’ll Pay Heavy Price

Story Code : 931106
Deif warned the “Israeli” apartheid entity that it will pay a "heavy price" if it evicts Palestinians from their homes in occupied east Al-Quds.

Late Tuesday, Hamas circulated a pre-recorded audio statement from Deif over the encrypted messaging service Telegram.

In it, Deif says he was sending a "clear, final warning" that if the Zionist entity goes through with the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Al-Quds, then Hamas "will not stand by helplessly and the enemy will pay a heavy price."

Several Palestinian families are suffering daily evictions from their homes.
