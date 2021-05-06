Hamas Shadowy Leader to “Israel”: You’ll Pay Heavy Price

Islam Times - The shadowy leader of the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group Mohammed Deif has issued his first public statement in nearly seven years.

Deif warned the “Israeli” apartheid entity that it will pay a "heavy price" if it evicts Palestinians from their homes in occupied east Al-Quds.Late Tuesday, Hamas circulated a pre-recorded audio statement from Deif over the encrypted messaging service Telegram.In it, Deif says he was sending a "clear, final warning" that if the Zionist entity goes through with the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Al-Quds, then Hamas "will not stand by helplessly and the enemy will pay a heavy price."Several Palestinian families are suffering daily evictions from their homes.