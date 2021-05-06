Emirati Medical Aid Plane Arrives in Damascus to Help Fight Coronavirus

Islam Times - A medical aid plane dispatched by the Emirates Red Crescent has arrived in Damascus in the framework of supporting the health sector’s capabilities in confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Syrian Health Ministry, in a statement, said that the aid shipment included Covid-19 vaccines and it is one of the aid shipments that have been provided by Emirates Red Crescent with the aim of supporting the Syrian people and the efforts exerted by the Health Sector, specifically the frontline health workers, for combating the pandemic and treating the people infected with virus.Syrian Health Minister, Dr. Hassan al-Ghobash announced on Wednesday that the Ministry, since February, has started vaccination process against coronavirus through vaccinating 2500 health care workers.He noted that 3,767 persons from all provinces have been trained to accomplish the vaccination task.