Thursday 6 May 2021 - 21:26

Iran Specifies Conditions for Resolving Palestinian Issue

Story Code : 931178
In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran called on the world Muslims and advocates of freedom to commemorate the International Quds Day amid an escalation of the “apartheid Zionist regime’s atrocities and crimes and the violation of rights of Palestinians.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the establishment of sustainable calm and peace in Palestine will materialize only through the settlement of basic problems in the Palestinian crisis, including an end to occupation, the return of displaced persons, the determination of Palestine’s future governing system on the basis of a referendum with the participation of all main inhabitants, and ultimately the formation of an integrated Palestinian government with the holy al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital,” the statement said. 

The Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the policy of supporting the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom and the fight against the criminal occupiers.

The statement also called on all Muslim nations and governments to mount pressure on the international powers and institutions to force them to fulfill their legal and humanitarian duty to support the Palestinian people, end the occupation, and stop the Zionist regime’s brutal crimes in Bait al-Maqdis and its aggressive and provocative actions across the region.

The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.
