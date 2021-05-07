Palestinians Bury Teen Martyred by Israeli Troops during Search for Shooter

Islam Times - Palestinians buried on Thursday a 16-year-old Palestinian teen who was martyred by Zionist regime troops in West Bank.

According to Palestinian officials, 16-year-old Said Odeh died after being shot in the back twice during an Israeli army raid on Wednesday.An ambulance was prevented for 15 minutes from accessing Odeh, who was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.The Palestinian Health Ministry said two others were also wounded by Israeli gunfire, one of them critically.The illegal Zionist entity has tightened restrictions on Palestinian worshippers in al-Quds since the start of the blessed month of Ramadan, sparking a hike in tensions across the West Bank.Israeli forces have cracked down on protests against the curbs, leaving dozens of Palestinians injured.