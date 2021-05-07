0
Friday 7 May 2021 - 03:54

Bashar Assad Meets Head of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi

Story Code : 931210
Bashar Assad Meets Head of Iraq
The two sides discussed bilateral relations, issues of mutual concern, and developments on the political and security levels, especially the anti-terrorism process, and the existing cooperation between the two countries to confront it and eliminate the remaining terrorists outposts in the border region.

During the meeting, the Syrian president and Iraqi envoy exchanged view pints on the situation in the region, the challenges it faces, and the importance of continuing Syrian-Iraqi coordination and consultation in various fields, which constitutes a factor of strength for the two brotherly countries and peoples in facing these challenges.

The meeting was attended by the Syrian ambassador to Iraq.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Defence Ministry: World to Watch Liberation of Al-Quds
Iran Defence Ministry: World to Watch Liberation of Al-Quds
Saudi Plans to Hand Over Southern Yemeni Sea Crossing to Al-Qaeda Terrorists, Official Warns
Saudi Plans to Hand Over Southern Yemeni Sea Crossing to Al-Qaeda Terrorists, Official Warns
7 May 2021
US Extends Anti-Syrian Sanctions by One More Year
US Extends Anti-Syrian Sanctions by One More Year
7 May 2021
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
6 May 2021
IRGC Chief: Recent Blasts in ‘Israel’ Shows Its Fragility, US Can’t Prevent Saudi Defeat in Yemen
IRGC Chief: Recent Blasts in ‘Israel’ Shows Its Fragility, US Can’t Prevent Saudi Defeat in Yemen
6 May 2021
Palestinian Envoy: Int
Palestinian Envoy: Int'l Quds Day, Progress of Muslim Ummah
5 May 2021
PMU Chief: US Troops Targeting Iraqi Forces Instead of Backing Them
PMU Chief: US Troops Targeting Iraqi Forces Instead of Backing Them
5 May 2021
Over 300 Journalists Killed Due To Saudi-led Aggression on Yemen
Over 300 Journalists Killed Due To Saudi-led Aggression on Yemen
5 May 2021
Syria’s Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Drop down Missiles near Coastal Latakia
Syria’s Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Drop down Missiles near Coastal Latakia
5 May 2021
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
4 May 2021
Ireland: Israel Should Respect Int
Ireland: Israel Should Respect Int'l Law
4 May 2021
Biden Tells Mossad Chief US Not Close to Rejoining Iran Deal: Report
Biden Tells Mossad Chief US Not Close to Rejoining Iran Deal: Report
4 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
3 May 2021