Bashar Assad Meets Head of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi

Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received a message from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi on Thursday, conveyed by Faleh Al-Fayyad, Head of Iraq's popular mobilizations forces also known as Hashd al-Shaabi group.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations, issues of mutual concern, and developments on the political and security levels, especially the anti-terrorism process, and the existing cooperation between the two countries to confront it and eliminate the remaining terrorists outposts in the border region.During the meeting, the Syrian president and Iraqi envoy exchanged view pints on the situation in the region, the challenges it faces, and the importance of continuing Syrian-Iraqi coordination and consultation in various fields, which constitutes a factor of strength for the two brotherly countries and peoples in facing these challenges.The meeting was attended by the Syrian ambassador to Iraq.