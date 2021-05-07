0
Friday 7 May 2021 - 04:25

Iran Defence Ministry: World to Watch Liberation of Al-Quds

The statement described Quds Day as a great opportunity to demonstrate the power of the Islamic world against the arrogant regime and the usurping Zionism.

The statement reads: "The great founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, with a wise plan aimed at keeping alive the ideals of the oppressed people of Palestine and condemning the occupation of the Zionist regime, named the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as  International Quds Day; the day when the Islamic world unites against the illegitimate regime of Israel and calls for the liberation of Holy Quds."

The statement notes that the Palestinian cause has not faded, and the illegitimate occupying Al-Quds regime is more fragile than ever.

On Al-Quds Day, not only does Islamic Iran shows its unity and solidarity on the issue of Palestine and support for the noble cause of Al-Quds as the first issue of the Islamic world, but also the whole Islamic world and other freedom-loving and justice-seeking nations are hoisting the flag of resistance and struggle against the Zionist regime on this glorious day, the statement reads.

It underlines that the fear of some countries in the region and their apparent alliance and friendship with the criminal occupying Al-Quds regime is an unforgivable betrayal of the Palestinian cause and the freedom-loving nations. Still, these treacherous moves will not be able to pass the Palestinian cause and its freedom into oblivion.
