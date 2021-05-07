0
Friday 7 May 2021 - 13:25

No More Disguised Normalization! Mossad Chief in Bahrain To Discuss ‘Mideast Security’

Story Code : 931301
With no longer need to disguise the shameful reception, Bahrain announced the trip, claiming that Cohen met with Bahrain’s heads of national intelligence and strategic security to discuss “the most prominent security topics, regional developments and issues of common interest.”

The two sides started unashamed diplomatic ties last fall in a US-brokered deal under the Trump administration and following the United Arab Emirates' similar treacherous step. The pacts, rejected by the Palestinians as a betrayal of their cause, signaled an increasingly explicit alliance between Gulf Arab states and the Zionist regime.
