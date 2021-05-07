0
Friday 7 May 2021 - 13:32

At least 22 Palestinians Wounded in Overnight Raid by Israeli Soldiers in Al-Quds

Story Code : 931304
According to reports, in a statement on Thursday, the Red Crescent said at least 22 Palestinians sustained injuries overnight after Israeli troops attacked their protest rally over the forcible eviction.

Zionist regime forces have been demolishing Palestinian homes and structures in Sheikh Jarrah, which is situated in the vicinity of the walled Old City, for the construction of a new illegal settlement outpost.

Under a Zionist regime court ruling, some 28 Palestinian families face the threat of forceful eviction from the neighborhood.

Reports indicate that the Israeli regime has already arrested at least 11 Palestinians in the latest unrest in the area.

UN Special coordinator Tor Wennesland said the world body is concerned over the latest developments related to the eviction of desperate Palestinian families in the neighborhood, stressing that the latest developments “are also very worrying.”

“I urge Israel to cease demolitions and evictions, in line with its obligations under international humanitarian law,” he said in a statement.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the forced relocation of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah. Hamas has already warned Israel against the move.
