0
Friday 7 May 2021 - 13:34

Drive-In Quds Day Event Held in Afghanistan’s Capital

Story Code : 931305
Drive-In Quds Day Event Held in Afghanistan’s Capital
Young people in the Afghan capital expressed their support for the Palestinian people by carrying Afghan and Palestinian flags and using “FreePalestine” posters.

According to the Tasnim news agency, the youths in Kabul announced their support for the Holy Quds and the Palestinian people today on Friday, on the occasion of World Quds Day, by launching car drive-in rallies and chanting "Quds, we are coming".

"If we have a spatial distance from Palestine, but our thoughts and beliefs have brought us closer together," said Abu Naeem, one of the young participants, adding, "A number of young people decided to express the support for the people of the sacred Quds and the oppressed Palestinians by launching drive-in rallies carrying Afghan and Palestinian flags."

"We believe that showing the legitimacy of the Palestinian nation's struggles against the Zionist regime of Israel and the legitimacy of the support by Muslim countries, especially Afghanistan, for these struggles, shows the ugly face of Israel in the eyes of Muslim nations and the media," Abu Naeem noted.

The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.

Iran is marking the International Quds Day today, although demonstrations are not going to be held due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech on Friday in celebration of the International Quds Day.
Related Stories
Driver Rams Car into Gate of Mecca’s Grand Mosque, No Injuries Reported
Islam Times - A driver plowed a car into the gates of the iconic Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, damaging the entrance to ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Downward Movement of Zionist Regime Has Started And It Will Not Stop
Ayatollah Khamenei: Downward Movement of Zionist Regime Has Started And It Will Not Stop
Top General: US Considering Training Afghan Forces in Other Countries
Top General: US Considering Training Afghan Forces in Other Countries
7 May 2021
Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy
7 May 2021
No More Disguised Normalization! Mossad Chief in Bahrain To Discuss ‘Mideast Security’
No More Disguised Normalization! Mossad Chief in Bahrain To Discuss ‘Mideast Security’
7 May 2021
Iran Defence Ministry: World to Watch Liberation of Al-Quds
Iran Defence Ministry: World to Watch Liberation of Al-Quds
7 May 2021
Saudi Plans to Hand Over Southern Yemeni Sea Crossing to Al-Qaeda Terrorists, Official Warns
Saudi Plans to Hand Over Southern Yemeni Sea Crossing to Al-Qaeda Terrorists, Official Warns
7 May 2021
US Extends Anti-Syrian Sanctions by One More Year
US Extends Anti-Syrian Sanctions by One More Year
7 May 2021
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
6 May 2021
IRGC Chief: Recent Blasts in ‘Israel’ Shows Its Fragility, US Can’t Prevent Saudi Defeat in Yemen
IRGC Chief: Recent Blasts in ‘Israel’ Shows Its Fragility, US Can’t Prevent Saudi Defeat in Yemen
6 May 2021
Palestinian Envoy: Int
Palestinian Envoy: Int'l Quds Day, Progress of Muslim Ummah
5 May 2021
PMU Chief: US Troops Targeting Iraqi Forces Instead of Backing Them
PMU Chief: US Troops Targeting Iraqi Forces Instead of Backing Them
5 May 2021
Over 300 Journalists Killed Due To Saudi-led Aggression on Yemen
Over 300 Journalists Killed Due To Saudi-led Aggression on Yemen
5 May 2021
Syria’s Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Drop down Missiles near Coastal Latakia
Syria’s Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Drop down Missiles near Coastal Latakia
5 May 2021