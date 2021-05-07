Ansarullah Leader: Confronting “Israel” Muslim Nation’s Religious Duty

Islam Times - The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi stressed that “The threat posed by the ‘Israeli’ entity is the entire Muslim nation religious duty.”

In a speech delivered on Thursday, Sayyed al-Houthi stated: “We, as an Islamic nation, are in a position of religious responsibility before God to move in support of the Palestinian people and confront the threat of the enemy.”“The ‘Israeli’ enemy is not just an enemy like the rest of the foes, but rather the most hostile [of all] towards us as a Muslim nation,” he said.To explain his remarks, the Ansarullah leader cited the fact that the Zionist entity “was born out of crimes and genocide and committed the most heinous massacres against the Palestinian people and [the rest of] the Muslims.”Zionists, he observed, do not consider Muslims to be entitled to every other human’s rights, he said, noting how they were even inculcating children with hostility towards Muslims.Sayyed al-Houthi expressed dissatisfaction with the amount of support that the Palestinian cause has been receiving “on the official level” whether among the Arab states or the world’s Muslim countries, saying, "Both Arab and Islamic nations "have failed to properly deal with the Palestinian issue.”“After the initial Arab failure to lend enough support to the Palestinian cause, popular resistance movements, such as Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, set off a trend of victories against the occupying entity,” the Yemeni Leader stressed.In parallel, he added: “Nevertheless, the Arab states still denied their support from the resistance groups, although, the entirety of the Muslim nation is duty-bound to stand up to the ‘Israeli’ threat.”“We must establish in the reality of our nation that the persistence of the ‘Israeli’ threat increases our responsibility to confront it, and this responsibility is not confined to Palestine or its neighborhood, but rather concerns the entire nation.”The Ansarullah leader, meanwhile, noted that the “Israeli” entity and its supporters are working hard “to prevent [the Yemeni] nation from possessing military capabilities.”“Zionists seek to prevent the nation from possessing military capabilities, while they possess nuclear and deadliest types of weapons,” he added, referring to Tel Aviv’s notorious military nuclear program and its widely-reported other non-conventional and banned arsenals.Meanwhile, the Ansarullah official highlighted that “The especial timing of the International Al-Quds Day indicates that liberation of the holy occupied city of Al-Quds from ‘Israeli’ occupation is a responsibility and part of Muslims' religious obligations.”Sayyed al-Houthi called his movement an extension of the axis of resistance that has Al-Quds’ liberation as its ultimate goal.The Ansarullah leader also identified boycott of American and “Israeli” products as “an effective instrument” that could be deployed in support of the Palestinian cause. “Any observant person should join” this campaign, he added.