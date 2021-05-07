0
Friday 7 May 2021 - 14:31

Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy

Delivering a speech on Thursday in the UN Security Council over chemical weapons in Syria, Majid Takht Ravanchi said politically biased approaches and ratifications undermined the authority and credibility of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Takht Ravanchi referred to some countries’ abuse of the Chemical Weapons Convention and their political exploitation of the convention to further their national goals, as one of the challenges ahead of multilateralism.

Criticizing the technical and legal basis of the recent decision of the conference Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) member states on Syria and referring to the political goals of Western countries in this regard, he called the decision biased and inconsistent with the provisions and objectives of the convention, which would bring about adverse consequences on disarmament and non-proliferation of chemical weapons.

Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN pointed to the fact that his country was the biggest victim of chemical weapons and condemned the use of them by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances.
