Two Palestinians Killed by Israeli Troops in West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli forces shot and killed two young Palestinian men and seriously injured another in the Northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli police, in a statement released on Friday, alleged that the three Palestinians were armed with makeshift Carlo-style submachine guns and knives, and they opened fire on the gate of the Salem base before being shot by border forces.The injured Palestinian was reportedly taken to the Emek Medical Center near the city of Afula, while there were no reports of Israeli injuries in the purported incident.The attack came as Palestinians and Muslims worldwide are marking the International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan every year.The violence comes at a time of heightened tensions over occupied East Jerusalem, where dozens of Palestinians are at risk of being evicted. Palestinians have clashed with police there on a nightly basis in recent weeks.