Qatari FM: Gulf States, Iran Need to Agree on Format for Dialogue

Islam Times - Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has underscored the necessity of an agreement on a format for dialogue between the Gulf Arab countries and Iran that would address ongoing concerns and ease regional tensions.

"The region needs to feel some stability and needs to have all the players in the region coming along together and to have dialogue to calm down all these tensions," Al Thani told Reuters news agency on Thursday.He further added that: “The GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] needs to sit with Iran and agree on a regional format among us to address the concerns of the GCC and any concerns that Iran has as well," he added.The top Qatari diplomat also welcomed steps by Turkey to mend ties with Saudi Arabia and Egypt and urged the two Arab countries to continue to engage with Ankara.Last month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Riyadh was seeking to have “good relations” with Iran, adding, however, that the rapprochement was hindered by some differences.