Islam Times - Yemeni sources reported Friday that the Saudi coalition attacked a village in Marib province and martyred several Yemeni citizens who were rallying on Quds Day.

According to al-Masirah TV website, the Saudi coalition fighter jests bombed the "Majzar" area in Marib province on Friday.The Saudi bombers targeted Quds Day rallies in the al-Sahari village.As a result of this attack, a number of Yemeni citizens who were planning to hold a Quds Day rallies were martyred and wounded.Thousands of Yemenis across the country demonstrated on Friday to mark International Quds Day.