Saturday 8 May 2021 - 04:30

Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces

Story Code : 931410
The alarms went off at the Ain al-Assad base following the rocket attack, the news sources said.

According to these sources, the C-RAM and Patriot anti-missile defense systems recently installed at the base have failed to intercept and destroy the missiles.

This is the second attack on the base in recent days if confirmed. Earlier, Iraqi sources reported on Tuesday evening that a rocket had been fired at Ain al-Assad air base.

US convoys and military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted in recent months.

Many Iraqi people and groups demand the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces. 
