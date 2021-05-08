Iran Condemns Israeli Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque Worshippers

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s brutal attack against Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement released on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran roundly condemns the attack from the Zionist regime’s military forces on the first qibla of Muslims that has led to the martyrdom and injury of Palestinian worshippers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which marks the International Quds Day.“Such a war crime has once again proved the criminal nature of the illegitimate Zionist regime and the need for immediate international action in order to stop the violation of the most fundamental principles of the international humanitarian law to the whole world,” he added.Condemning the brazen Israeli crime against humanity and expressing condolences to the families of the Palestinian victims, Khatibzadeh said Iran calls on the United Nations and the other international organizations to fulfill their duty to act against such a war crimes.“The Islamic Republic of Iran is proudly standing by the hero Palestinian people and also calls on all world countries, particularly the Islamic nations, to perform their historical duty and stand with the Palestinian nation against the Zionist aggressors,” the spokesman stated.More than 170 Palestinians have been injured after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and dispersed worshippers elsewhere in occupied East Jerusalem, as weeks-long tensions between Israel and the Palestinians over Jerusalem soared again.Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of Palestinian worshippers packed into the mosque on the final Friday of Ramadan and many stayed on to protest in support of Palestinians facing eviction from their homes on Israeli-occupied land claimed by Jewish settlers.