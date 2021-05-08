0
Saturday 8 May 2021 - 09:57

Turkey Seeks to Restore Friendship with Egypt: Erdogan

Story Code : 931495
Turkey Seeks to Restore Friendship with Egypt: Erdogan
The Turkish president made the remarks after diplomats from both countries held two days of political consultations in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Wednesday and Thursday. He also promised that dialog would continue.

"A new process (with Egypt) has started," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul on Friday.

"In this process, first our intelligence agencies started talks, followed by the members of the foreign ministries," he said.

"We will expand, develop, and continue this," he said, adding, "We are making efforts to restore our historic relations, not as enemies but as friends."

On Wednesday, a delegation headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and Ambassador Sedat Onal arrived in Cairo for talks after years of political estrangement between the two countries.

The following day, Onal and his Egyptian counterpart, Hamdi Sanad Loza, described the discussions as "frank and in-depth."

The foreign ministers of both countries had earlier announced that the talks were focused on the necessary steps that may lead to the normalization of relations between the two countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu first announced last month that Ankara had made "diplomatic contact" with Cairo through their intelligence services.

The talks led to a mutually agreeable strategy, according to Cavusoglu, who said later that he could meet his Egyptian counterpart as well.

Turkey and Egypt have been at odds over several issues, including the conflict in Libya and maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The presidents of the two countries have been sparring since the Egyptian military's 2013 ouster of the then-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.

Erdogan refused to accept President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the legitimate president of Egypt.

Sisi is also opposed to Turkey's claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

Tensions further escalated between them when the conflict in Libya began, with Cairo and Ankara backing rival sides.
Related Stories
How Turkey’s Invasion of Syria Backfired on Erdogan
Islam Times - Turkey’s Syrian venture is rapidly turning sour from President Erdogan’s point of view. The Turkish advance into northeast Syria is moving slowly, but Turkey’s military options ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Coalition Jets Attack Quds Day Rallies in Yemen
Saudi Coalition Jets Attack Quds Day Rallies in Yemen
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
8 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Growing Stronger, We Won’t Tolerate Any Israeli Adventure
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Growing Stronger, We Won’t Tolerate Any Israeli Adventure
8 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Downward Movement of Zionist Regime Has Started And It Will Not Stop
Ayatollah Khamenei: Downward Movement of Zionist Regime Has Started And It Will Not Stop
7 May 2021
Top General: US Considering Training Afghan Forces in Other Countries
Top General: US Considering Training Afghan Forces in Other Countries
7 May 2021
Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy
7 May 2021
No More Disguised Normalization! Mossad Chief in Bahrain To Discuss ‘Mideast Security’
No More Disguised Normalization! Mossad Chief in Bahrain To Discuss ‘Mideast Security’
7 May 2021
Iran Defence Ministry: World to Watch Liberation of Al-Quds
Iran Defence Ministry: World to Watch Liberation of Al-Quds
7 May 2021
Saudi Plans to Hand Over Southern Yemeni Sea Crossing to Al-Qaeda Terrorists, Official Warns
Saudi Plans to Hand Over Southern Yemeni Sea Crossing to Al-Qaeda Terrorists, Official Warns
7 May 2021
US Extends Anti-Syrian Sanctions by One More Year
US Extends Anti-Syrian Sanctions by One More Year
7 May 2021
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
6 May 2021
IRGC Chief: Recent Blasts in ‘Israel’ Shows Its Fragility, US Can’t Prevent Saudi Defeat in Yemen
IRGC Chief: Recent Blasts in ‘Israel’ Shows Its Fragility, US Can’t Prevent Saudi Defeat in Yemen
6 May 2021
Palestinian Envoy: Int
Palestinian Envoy: Int'l Quds Day, Progress of Muslim Ummah
5 May 2021