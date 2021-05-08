Hamas Urges Mobilization amid Israeli Violations

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas in al-Quds has stressed that the battle in the occupied East al-Quds is ongoing, urging the resistance forces in the Gaza Strip to mobilize to confront the Israeli acts of aggression.

"The battle is still going on and we call on our resistance [brothers] in the Gaza Strip to sound the alarm," Hamas said in a statement.It referred to the acts of aggression committed by Israeli forces and settlers against Palestinians in al-Quds and a planned raid on al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, scheduled for Monday.Hamas reiterated its support for the Palestinians who have been confronting the Israeli violations at the Damascus Gate, one of the main entrances to the Old City of al-Quds, and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.Tensions have escalated in Sheikh Jarrah in recent days amid Israeli court rulings that order a number of Palestinian families to evacuate their homes there.The group also called on Palestinian people everywhere, especially in the occupied West Bank and areas occupied by Israel since 1948, to stage a sit-in at al-Aqsa on the last nights of Ramadan until Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan next week.It also urged the Islamic and Arab nations to mobilize all their capabilities to liberate the holy city.Some 70,000 Palestinians performed Muslim noonday prayers at the al-Aqsa compound on Friday despite Israeli restrictions.On Tuesday, the military wing of Hamas said the regime of Israel would "pay a heavy price" if it did not stop the aggression against Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah.Mohammed Deif, chief of staff and commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, issued a rare and strongly-worded statement to deliver a "final" warning to the Israeli regime.Israel occupied East al-Quds, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the Six Day War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza but placed the enclave under siege.