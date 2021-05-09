0
Sunday 9 May 2021 - 07:28

Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens

Story Code : 931629
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
A senior interior ministry official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that most of the casualties were students coming out of the Sayyed Al-Shuhada school.

Footage on TV channel ToloNews showed chaotic scenes outside the school, with books and school bags strewn across a bloodstained road, and residents rushing to help victims.

A spokesman for the interior ministry, Tariq Arian, put the death toll at least 25 but did not specify the cause or the target.

Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, spokesman for the health ministry, said 46 people had been taken to hospitals so far.

The explosions took place in western Kabul, a heavily Shi’ite Muslim neighborhood that has frequently been attacked by ISIL militants over the years.

The school is a joint high school for girls and boys, who study in three shifts, the second of which is for female students, Najiba Arian, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education, told Reuters.

The wounded are mostly female students, she said.
Related Stories
Nigeria Police Attack Shiite Mourners, Kill 3, Injure Dozens
Islam Times - At least three people were killed and dozens of others injured after Nigerian police attacked mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Araqchi: US Ready to Lift Large Chunk of Sanctions
Iran’s Araqchi: US Ready to Lift Large Chunk of Sanctions
Hamas Urges Mobilization amid Israeli Violations
Hamas Urges Mobilization amid Israeli Violations
8 May 2021
US Deploys Extra Warplanes to Afghanistan as Troop Withdrawal Underway
US Deploys Extra Warplanes to Afghanistan as Troop Withdrawal Underway
8 May 2021
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
8 May 2021
Saudi Coalition Jets Attack Quds Day Rallies in Yemen
Saudi Coalition Jets Attack Quds Day Rallies in Yemen
8 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Growing Stronger, We Won’t Tolerate Any Israeli Adventure
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Growing Stronger, We Won’t Tolerate Any Israeli Adventure
8 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Downward Movement of Zionist Regime Has Started And It Will Not Stop
Ayatollah Khamenei: Downward Movement of Zionist Regime Has Started And It Will Not Stop
7 May 2021
Top General: US Considering Training Afghan Forces in Other Countries
Top General: US Considering Training Afghan Forces in Other Countries
7 May 2021
Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy
7 May 2021
No More Disguised Normalization! Mossad Chief in Bahrain To Discuss ‘Mideast Security’
No More Disguised Normalization! Mossad Chief in Bahrain To Discuss ‘Mideast Security’
7 May 2021
Iran Defence Ministry: World to Watch Liberation of Al-Quds
Iran Defence Ministry: World to Watch Liberation of Al-Quds
7 May 2021
Saudi Plans to Hand Over Southern Yemeni Sea Crossing to Al-Qaeda Terrorists, Official Warns
Saudi Plans to Hand Over Southern Yemeni Sea Crossing to Al-Qaeda Terrorists, Official Warns
7 May 2021
US Extends Anti-Syrian Sanctions by One More Year
US Extends Anti-Syrian Sanctions by One More Year
7 May 2021