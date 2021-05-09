0
Sunday 9 May 2021 - 08:52

UN, World Bodies Must Put Immediate End to Crimes of Terrorist Israeli Regime: Iran Official

Story Code : 931643
Secretary General of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Saturday that international parliamentary assemblies, the UN and international institutions have a human and legal responsibility and should swiftly end the crimes of the fake and terrorist Israeli regime, condemn the Zionists’ acts of aggression and stop the systematic violation of human rights.

Pointing to the Palestinians’ determination to restore their legitimate rights, he added that it is important and necessary to support the Palestinian people and fighters at this critical juncture.

Amir-Abdollahian called on Islamic parliaments to pay special heed to the issue of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.

More than 200 Palestinians were injured as Israeli forces fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at hundreds of Palestinians attending night prayers at the compound.

The clashes took place on the International Quds Day, the last Friday of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

In a televised statement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held the Tel Aviv regime fully responsible for the “dangerous developments and sinful attacks that are taking place in the Holy City, and for the consequences thereof," urging the United Nations Security Council to hold an urgent session on the issue.

Tensions have increased in the occupied West Bank during Ramadan, with nightly clashes in East al-Quds’ Sheikh Jarrah, which sits near the Old City's Damascus gate.

Numerous families face eviction in the Palestinian neighbourhood due to the illegal settlement expansion policies of the occupying regime.

On Friday, scuffles broke out near Sheikh Jarrah as Israeli forces used water cannon mounted on armored vehicles to disperse protesters.

The United Nations on Friday warned that Israel’s forced evictions in occupied East al-Quds could amount to war crimes.

“We call on Israel to immediately call off all forced evictions,” UN rights office spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva.
