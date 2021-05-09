Clashes on Gaza Strip Border during Protest in Support of Sheikh Jarrah Families

Islam Times - Demonstrations in support of the Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah continued in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night, Palestinian media reported.

It came after Israeli police fired rubber-coated metal bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque as anger grows over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Zionist settlers in East Jerusalem al-Quds.Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshippers earlier packed into the mosque on the final Friday of Ramadan, and many stayed on to protest in support of Palestinians facing eviction from their homes on Israeli-occupied land claimed by Zionist settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem al-Quds.At least 205 Palestinians were injured in the night-time clashes at one of Islam’s holiest sites and around East Jerusalem al-Quds, Palestinian medics and Israeli police said, as thousands of Palestinians faced off with several hundred Israeli police in riot gear.Violence erupted on Friday when Israeli police deployed heavily as Muslims were performing evening prayers at Al-Aqsa during the holy month of Ramadan.Calls for calm and restraint poured in from the United States and the United Nations, with others including the European Union and Jordan voicing alarm at the possible evictions.Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he “held (Israel) responsible for the dangerous developments and sinful attacks taking place in the holy city”, and called on the UN Security Council to hold an urgent session on the issue.Abbas praised the “courageous stand” of the protesters.