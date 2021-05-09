Iran Rejects Report on Transfer of Forces from Syria to Yemen

Islam Times - The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ankara has denied the Anadolu News Agency's claim that troops were transferred from Syria to Yemen by Iranian forces.

Iranian embassy in Ankara rejected a report by Anadolu that claimed Iran has sent 120 Syrian forces to Yemen."Such inaccurate reports prove the uninformedness of its source," the embassy said.The embassy also stated that this false claim contradicts the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance on the ongoing catastrophic and inhumane war against the Yemeni people."Iran has always called for an end to this war and has supported UN efforts to find a political solution to this crisis," it added.Anadolu claimed on Sat. that the IRGC has sent some 120 Syrian forces to Yemen to fight on the side of the Houthis.