0
Sunday 9 May 2021 - 08:43

Erdogan lashes out at ‘cruel terrorist’ Israel after violent crackdown on Palestinian protesters in East Jerusalem

Story Code : 931692
Israeli police scuffle with a Palestinian during clashes with Israeli police at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem
Israeli police scuffle with a Palestinian during clashes with Israeli police at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. © REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
 
On Friday, Israeli police used rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades on worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque after the crowd began throwing chairs, rocks and shoes at them. More than 200 Palestinians were reportedly injured across Jerusalem during skirmishes with security forces. Dozens of people were hospitalized and seventeen officers were hurt in the clashes. The unrest continued into the weekend, with the Palestine Red Crescent reporting early Sunday that dozens of more people had been injured, including a one-year-old. 
In a speech on Saturday, Erdogan said that the violence was an “attack on all Muslims” and called on the United Nations to put an end to the Palestinians’ “persecution.”
We strongly condemn Israel's heinous attacks against our first qibla #AlAqsaMosque, that are unfortunately being carried out every Ramadan.As Turkey, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters in all circumstances.
— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) May 8, 2021
“Israel, the cruel terrorist state, attacks the Muslims in Jerusalem – whose only concern is to protect their homes... and their sacred values – in a savage manner devoid of ethics,” Erdogan said, Turkish media reported.
The unrest comes amid growing anger over the planned forced eviction of several Palestinian families living on land inside annexed sections of the occupied Palestinian territories. The land has been claimed by Israeli settlers. Israel's Supreme Court will hold a hearing on the divisive legal dispute on Monday.
In his remarks, Erdogan called for the evictions to be halted, warning that Turkey would “do everything we can to ensure the cruel are sentenced to the fate they deserve” if the Palestinian families are pushed out of their homes. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled that his government intends to move forward with housing Israeli settlers in the occupied territory. On Sunday, he said that he “firmly rejects” international pressure on Israel to call off the evictions.
Erdogan has used similar rhetoric in previous comments about Israel. In April 2018, he described Netanyahu as an “occupier” and “terrorist” after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinian protesters near Gaza Strip’s eastern border, killing scores of people. 
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
9 May 2021
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of 'Eshkol'
9 May 2021
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
9 May 2021
Iran’s Araqchi: US Ready to Lift Large Chunk of Sanctions
Iran’s Araqchi: US Ready to Lift Large Chunk of Sanctions
8 May 2021
Hamas Urges Mobilization amid Israeli Violations
Hamas Urges Mobilization amid Israeli Violations
8 May 2021
US Deploys Extra Warplanes to Afghanistan as Troop Withdrawal Underway
US Deploys Extra Warplanes to Afghanistan as Troop Withdrawal Underway
8 May 2021
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
8 May 2021
Saudi Coalition Jets Attack Quds Day Rallies in Yemen
Saudi Coalition Jets Attack Quds Day Rallies in Yemen
8 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Growing Stronger, We Won’t Tolerate Any Israeli Adventure
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Growing Stronger, We Won’t Tolerate Any Israeli Adventure
8 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Downward Movement of Zionist Regime Has Started And It Will Not Stop
Ayatollah Khamenei: Downward Movement of Zionist Regime Has Started And It Will Not Stop
7 May 2021
Top General: US Considering Training Afghan Forces in Other Countries
Top General: US Considering Training Afghan Forces in Other Countries
7 May 2021
Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy
7 May 2021