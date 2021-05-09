0
Sunday 9 May 2021 - 22:28

Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad's Top Aide

Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad
Bouthaina Shaaban, Assad’s political and media adviser, made the remarks in a video conference organized by the German Schiller Institute on Saturday, entitled “The Moral Collapse of the Trans-Atlantic World Cries Out for a New Paradigm,” Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

She added that Syria has been waging a “double-edged” war over the past decade, one on the ground against terrorists wreaking havoc in the country and the other against a Western-backed drive for inciting dissent within government ranks.

“All that happened in Syria of destruction, death, and displacement, were because of Western intelligence institutions which, in cooperation with Turkey, trained thousands of terrorists to achieve a single goal which is destroying Syria,” the presidential aide said, adding that the West was dealing with Syria as if it were still under their colonization, ignoring its deep-rooted history and values.

Shaaban also mentioned that leaked British documents revealed that the UK “officially funded” groups of Syrian dissidents who called themselves “witnesses” to launch street movements and provide news for Western media outlets.

Assad’s political and media adviser told the video conference that, “Western governments were pressing Syrian officials to dissent and bribing some of them with money to join those against the Syrian government, assuring them the political system is going to fall and collapse.”

Syrian troops and their allies have managed to liberate some 80 percent of the war-ravaged country’s territory from the Takfiri terrorists.

The Syrian army is fighting to drive out the remaining terrorists, but the presence of US and European forces in addition to Turkish troops has slowed down its advances.
