Jordanian Demonstrate in Support of Palestinians

The Jordanian people condemned Israeli crimes against the Palestinians and stressed their support for the Palestinian Intifada.
The Jordanian Foreign Ministry in a statement said on Sunday that it would continue its efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds.
The scenes of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its neighborhoods, especially the Bab el-Amud, have been the scene of Israeli militant attacks on Palestinians in recent days.
The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Saturday that more than 200 people had been injured in a new round of Israeli attacks on Palestinians.
The people of Al-Quds have emphasized that they will not allow Israel to advance the Judaization of Al-Quds.
Palestinian resistance groups have also issued statements stating that Israel will pay the price for its blatant aggression against the Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds.