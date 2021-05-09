Jordanian Demonstrate in Support of Palestinians

Islam Times - Jordanian demonstrated in support of the Palestinians and condemned Israeli aggression against oppressed Palestinian.

The Jordanian people condemned Israeli crimes against the Palestinians and stressed their support for the Palestinian Intifada.The Jordanian Foreign Ministry in a statement said on Sunday that it would continue its efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds.The scenes of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its neighborhoods, especially the Bab el-Amud, have been the scene of Israeli militant attacks on Palestinians in recent days.The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Saturday that more than 200 people had been injured in a new round of Israeli attacks on Palestinians.The people of Al-Quds have emphasized that they will not allow Israel to advance the Judaization of Al-Quds.Palestinian resistance groups have also issued statements stating that Israel will pay the price for its blatant aggression against the Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds.