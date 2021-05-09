0
Sunday 9 May 2021 - 23:12

Jordanian Demonstrate in Support of Palestinians

Story Code : 931740
Jordanian Demonstrate in Support of Palestinians
The Jordanian people condemned Israeli crimes against the Palestinians and stressed their support for the Palestinian Intifada.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry in a statement said on Sunday that it would continue its efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds.

The scenes of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its neighborhoods, especially the Bab el-Amud, have been the scene of Israeli militant attacks on Palestinians in recent days.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Saturday that more than 200 people had been injured in a new round of Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The people of Al-Quds have emphasized that they will not allow Israel to advance the Judaization of Al-Quds.

Palestinian resistance groups have also issued statements stating that Israel will pay the price for its blatant aggression against the Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds.
Comment


Featured Stories
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
9 May 2021
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of 'Eshkol'
9 May 2021
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
9 May 2021
Iran’s Araqchi: US Ready to Lift Large Chunk of Sanctions
Iran’s Araqchi: US Ready to Lift Large Chunk of Sanctions
8 May 2021
Hamas Urges Mobilization amid Israeli Violations
Hamas Urges Mobilization amid Israeli Violations
8 May 2021
US Deploys Extra Warplanes to Afghanistan as Troop Withdrawal Underway
US Deploys Extra Warplanes to Afghanistan as Troop Withdrawal Underway
8 May 2021
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
8 May 2021
Saudi Coalition Jets Attack Quds Day Rallies in Yemen
Saudi Coalition Jets Attack Quds Day Rallies in Yemen
8 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Growing Stronger, We Won’t Tolerate Any Israeli Adventure
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Growing Stronger, We Won’t Tolerate Any Israeli Adventure
8 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Downward Movement of Zionist Regime Has Started And It Will Not Stop
Ayatollah Khamenei: Downward Movement of Zionist Regime Has Started And It Will Not Stop
7 May 2021
Top General: US Considering Training Afghan Forces in Other Countries
Top General: US Considering Training Afghan Forces in Other Countries
7 May 2021
Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Regime Must be Forced to Accept Chemical Weapons Convention: Iranian Envoy
7 May 2021