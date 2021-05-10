Fauci: US Government Manipulates Coronavirus Statistics

Islam Times - The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has accused the US government of manipulating coronavirus victims' statistics.

Anthony Fauci on Sunday said: "The US government does not correctly state the actual statistics of coronavirus casualties in the United States."Fauci stated that the actual number of coronavirus casualties in the United States is undoubtedly higher than the figures provided by the US government. Undoubtedly, US officials are manipulating the death toll from the Coronavirus.The United States currently tops the world in terms of both the number of people infected with the coronavirus and the number of deaths caused by the infection.While it has been officially reported that 581,000 people in the United States have died from the Coronavirus so far, a University of Washington study published last Thursday shows the death toll from coronavirus in this country is more than 900 thousand people.The bodies of Coronavirus victims in New York City are still being stored in freezer trucks, which are used as temporary morgue since last year at the height of the Coronavirus outbreak, the US media said.