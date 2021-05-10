Israeli Artillery Targets Gaza Strip

Islam Times - Israeli forces targeted the Gaza Strip with artillery on Monday morning.

Palestinian media reported that the Israeli military targeted the east of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, as well as the areas of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun in the north of the Gaza Strip.There are no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.The artillery attack coincided with escalating tensions in occupied Quds.As Palestinian protests against Israeli Judaization of al-Quds intensified, Israeli attacks and clashes with Palestinian protesters have increased too.The Al-Aqsa Mosque and its neighborhoods, especially the Bab al-Amoud, have been the scene of Israeli militant attacks on Palestinians in recent days.The people of Al-Quds have emphasized that they will not allow Israel to advance the Judaization of Al-Quds.Palestinian resistance groups have also issued statements stating that Israel will pay the price for its blatant aggression against the Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds.