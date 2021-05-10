0
Monday 10 May 2021 - 15:07

UNICEF: 1-yr-Old among 29 Children Injured in “Israeli” Aggression in Al-Quds

Story Code : 931877
The casualties have been caused during the regime’s violence across al-Quds, including in its Old City and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, UNICEF said on Sunday.

“A one-year old toddler was among those injured. Some children were taken for treatment at hospitals with injuries in the head and the spine,” the body added.

UNICEF further added, “Eight Palestinian children were meanwhile arrested” during the assaults.

The UNICEF report also featured a chilling account of how the regime would barbarically prevent the wounded Palestinian children from receiving treatment.

“UNICEF received reports that ambulances were restricted from arriving on location to assist and evacuate the injured and that an on-site clinic was reportedly hit and searched.”

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service, during the time space between Friday and Sunday, Tel Aviv’s brutality wounded around 305 Palestinians throughout al-Quds.

The regime has been deploying rubber bullets, tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons against the protesters.

The service has echoed UNICEF’s account about “Israeli “interference in Palestinians’ treatment, saying the forces once attacked an ambulance operated by it in Al-Quds’ Palestinian-majority At-Tur neighborhood.
