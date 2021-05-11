IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) denounced a terrorist bomb blast that killed more than 80 civilians, mostly school children, in Kabul, Afghanistan, describing the attack as a plot hatched by the US and its cronies to revive Takfiri terrorism.

In a statement released on Monday, the IRGC strongly condemned the deadly attack targeting a girls’ school in a Shiite neighborhood of Kabul, and said the big crime was a plot by the US to revive Takfiri terrorism and return war and insecurity to Afghanistan.The statement said the White House that has transferred Takfiri terrorists from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan and sought its regional allies to support terrorist crimes with weapons, financially and ideologically, is the main suspect in this heinous crime.“The terrorist regime of the United States and the allies of the White House must end their war-mongering and evil vindictiveness against the Muslim Ummah (community), especially the oppressed people of Afghanistan,” it said, adding that once the Americans are out of the West Asia region, grounds will be prepared for sustainable security and peace for the region’s Muslim nations.The IRGC also expressed condolences to people of Afghanistan, especially the families of victims of the bomb blast, and prayed for speedy recovery of those injured.The death toll in the bomb attack targeting schoolgirls in Kabul on Saturday has risen to 85, Danish Hedayat, head of media for the second vice president of Afghanistan, said on Monday.Another 147 wounded people were wounded in the attack in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, Hedayat told CNN.A car bomb was detonated in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school, and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic.The area is home to a large community of Shiites from the Hazara ethnic minority, which has been targeted in the past by the Daesh terrorist group.There has been no official claim of responsibility yet. The Taliban has denied being behind the Saturday evening attack.