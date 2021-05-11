0
Tuesday 11 May 2021 - 02:12

IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul

Story Code : 931935
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
In a statement released on Monday, the IRGC strongly condemned the deadly attack targeting a girls’ school in a Shiite neighborhood of Kabul, and said the big crime was a plot by the US to revive Takfiri terrorism and return war and insecurity to Afghanistan.  

The statement said the White House that has transferred Takfiri terrorists from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan and sought its regional allies to support terrorist crimes with weapons, financially and ideologically, is the main suspect in this heinous crime.  

“The terrorist regime of the United States and the allies of the White House must end their war-mongering and evil vindictiveness against the Muslim Ummah (community), especially the oppressed people of Afghanistan,” it said, adding that once the Americans are out of the West Asia region, grounds will be prepared for sustainable security and peace for the region’s Muslim nations.

The IRGC also expressed condolences to people of Afghanistan, especially the families of victims of the bomb blast, and prayed for speedy recovery of those injured.

The death toll in the bomb attack targeting schoolgirls in Kabul on Saturday has risen to 85, Danish Hedayat, head of media for the second vice president of Afghanistan, said on Monday.

Another 147 wounded people were wounded in the attack in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, Hedayat told CNN.

A car bomb was detonated in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school, and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic.

The area is home to a large community of Shiites from the Hazara ethnic minority, which has been targeted in the past by the Daesh terrorist group.

There has been no official claim of responsibility yet. The Taliban has denied being behind the Saturday evening attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
9 May 2021
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad's Top Aide
9 May 2021
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on 'Multiple Fronts' Amid Flaring Tensions
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
9 May 2021
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
9 May 2021
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of 'Eshkol'
9 May 2021
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
9 May 2021
Iran’s Araqchi: US Ready to Lift Large Chunk of Sanctions
Iran’s Araqchi: US Ready to Lift Large Chunk of Sanctions
8 May 2021
Hamas Urges Mobilization amid Israeli Violations
Hamas Urges Mobilization amid Israeli Violations
8 May 2021
US Deploys Extra Warplanes to Afghanistan as Troop Withdrawal Underway
US Deploys Extra Warplanes to Afghanistan as Troop Withdrawal Underway
8 May 2021
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
8 May 2021