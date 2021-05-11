0
Tuesday 11 May 2021 - 03:07

Gunmen Storm Mosque, Abduct 40 Worshipers in Nigeria

According to Nigerian media, a group of unidentified gunmen attacked a mosque in Katsina State in Nigeria and abducted 40 worshipers.

A large number of worshipers were also injured in the attack, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to this report, this attack occurred in the course of performing prayers by Muslims in “Kwata” district in Nigerian State of Katsina.

Katsina state police spokesman Gambo Isah said heavily armed gunmen attacked the mosque at around 2:00 a.m. local time (0100GMT) and kidnapped 40 people busy in midnight worship (special night prayers during Ramadan).

Isah said 30 of the abducted persons have been rescued, while efforts are on to recover the remaining 10, adding the gunmen might have taken them to Rugu Forest.

The dreaded Rugu Forest serves as a hideout for bandits terrorizing Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states and spans over 220 kilometers (137 miles), stretching from the Niger Republic and spreading into a substantial part of Katsina state of Nigeria.

However, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack but such attacks are carried out by Takfiri terrorist group ‘Boko Haram’ in this country.

Boko Haram declared its existence in 2000 and has killed more than 20,000 people since 2009 through acts of violence.

The terrorist group has been carrying out terrorist attacks in Cameroon, Benin, Chad, Niger and Nigeria since 2015. At least 2,000 people have been killed in the group's attacks on Lake Chad.
