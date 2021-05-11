US Troops Smuggle 88 Trucks of Oil, Wheat from Syria to Iraq
Story Code : 931944
The US occupation troops have continued to steal the Syrian wealth and crops from the lands they occupied in the Syrian al-Jazeera region as a convoy of the occupation’s vehicles laden with oil, and stolen grains left Hasaka countryside heading for northern Iraq via the al-Walid illegitimate crossing.
From al-Yarubiya countryside, local sources told SANA that a convoy of 45 vehicles, including covered trucks and oil tankers, and several refrigeration tanker trucks and tankers accompanied by four-wheel-drive vehicles, left the Syrian territories heading for the Iraqi territories on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, sources from al-Swaidiyeh village mentioned that 43 other trucks, laden with wheat from Tal Alou silos at night, passed through al-Walid illegitimate crossing heading for the Iraqi territories.
On April 25th, a convoy of 35 US occupation trucks laden with stolen grains left Hasaka countryside heading for northern Iraq across the al-Walid illegitimate crossing.