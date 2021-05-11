0
Tuesday 11 May 2021 - 04:37

US Troops Smuggle 88 Trucks of Oil, Wheat from Syria to Iraq

The US occupation troops have continued to steal the Syrian wealth and crops from the lands they occupied in the Syrian al-Jazeera region as a convoy of the occupation’s vehicles laden with oil, and stolen grains left Hasaka countryside heading for northern Iraq via the al-Walid illegitimate crossing.

From al-Yarubiya countryside, local sources told SANA that a convoy of 45 vehicles, including covered trucks and oil tankers, and several refrigeration tanker trucks and tankers accompanied by four-wheel-drive vehicles, left the Syrian territories heading for the Iraqi territories on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, sources from al-Swaidiyeh village mentioned that 43 other trucks, laden with wheat from Tal Alou silos at night, passed through al-Walid illegitimate crossing heading for the Iraqi territories.

On April 25th, a convoy of 35 US occupation trucks laden with stolen grains left Hasaka countryside heading for northern Iraq across the al-Walid illegitimate crossing.
