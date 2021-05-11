Qatar's Emir in Saudi Arabia for First Time since Rift Eased
Story Code : 932030
Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Red Sea city of Jiddah, according to a statement carried by the state-run Qatar News Agency.
The meeting highlights how ties between the neighbors are improving following a decision earlier this year by Saudi Arabia to end its more than three-year-long embargo of the tiny and wealthy PersianGulf state. It also signals a Saudi reset in foreign policy as a new administration led by President Joe Biden reassess US-Saudi ties.
Qatar's emir was last in Saudi Arabia for a high-level Gulf Arab summit that took place in January and which concluded with a declaration to ease the rift. It was his first visit to the kingdom since ties had frayed in mid-2017.