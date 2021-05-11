Union of Islamic Students Urges Punishment for Perpetrators of Kabul Terrorist Attack
The Union of Islamic Student Association in Europe, in a statement condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Sayyid al-Shuhada girls' school in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and expressed sympathy with the victims' families, and called for the perpetrators of this horrific crime to be arrested and punished.
A terrorist attack on Saturday in front of the Sayyid al-Shuhada girls' school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed and injured dozens of people, most of them students.