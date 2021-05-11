Union of Islamic Students Urges Punishment for Perpetrators of Kabul Terrorist Attack

Islam Times - The Union of Islamic Student Association in Europe condemned the terrorist attack on the Sayyid al-Shuhada girls' school in Kabul and called for the perpetrators of this horrific crime to be punished.

The Union of Islamic Student Association in Europe, in a statement condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Sayyid al-Shuhada girls' school in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and expressed sympathy with the victims' families, and called for the perpetrators of this horrific crime to be arrested and punished.A terrorist attack on Saturday in front of the Sayyid al-Shuhada girls' school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed and injured dozens of people, most of them students.