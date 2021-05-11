0
Tuesday 11 May 2021 - 08:37

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard blames Washington for Gulf incident that saw US ship firing warning shots at its gunboats

Story Code : 932044
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard blames Washington for Gulf incident that saw US ship firing warning shots at its gunboats

 
The IRGC broke its silence on the incident on Tuesday, providing its account of the altercation between the corp’s navy (IRGCN) gunboats and the US Coast Guard ship Maui, which occurred early on Monday.

The US warship group has been engaged in “unprofessional behavior such as flying helicopters, firing flares and aimless and provocative shooting,” the IRGC said, in a statement published by Iranian media.

“It would be better for the Americans to avoid unprofessional behavior and not to endanger the security of the Persian Gulf by obeying the rules and regulations of the sea,” it added.

The IRGC’s account of the incident effectively mirrors the Pentagon’s statement on the Gulf altercation. Speaking on Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, accused the Iranian gunboats of acting “very aggressively” and closing in on the US naval group at “high speed.”

“A large group of IRGCN fast boats conducted unsafe and unprofessional maneuvers and failed to exercise due regard for the safety of US forces as required under international law,” Kirby said, adding that the US warship fired some 30 shots with its .50 cal machinegun to warn off the Iranian vessels.

Monday’s incident became the second close call between Iranian and US military vessels in the Gulf region. Late last month, Iranian boats approached the USS Firebolt patrol boat and another warship sailing in the Persian Gulf.
Back then, the US military said the Iranian boats had failed to comply with radio and loudspeaker warnings, dispersing only after warning shots were fired.
 
Source : RT
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran's Consulate
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
11 May 2021
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
11 May 2021
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
11 May 2021
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
11 May 2021
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
9 May 2021
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad's Top Aide
9 May 2021
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on 'Multiple Fronts' Amid Flaring Tensions
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
9 May 2021
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
9 May 2021
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of 'Eshkol'
9 May 2021
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
9 May 2021