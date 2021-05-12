Sayyed Houthi: Ansarullah Will Remain on Alert and Prepared for All Scenarios in Occupied Palestine

Islam Times - The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi hailed on Tuesday the Palestinian people’s and resistance’s confrontation of the Israeli aggression, voicing complete support to the Palestinians in this battle.

Sayyed Houthi stressed that the Movement is thoroughly monitoring the developments in the occupied Palestine amid the Israeli escalation against Gaza Strip after targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Jarrah NeighborhoodSayyed Houthi also noted that the Ansarullah Movement is coordinating its stance with the other parties of the axis of resistance, calling on the Yemenis to organize fund-raising events in favors of the Palestinian people and resistance.It is worth noting that Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.However, the allied forces of the army and the committees have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means.