0
Wednesday 12 May 2021 - 03:28

Hundreds Rally near Israeli Consulate in Istanbul in Support of Palestinians

Story Code : 932161
Hundreds Rally near Israeli Consulate in Istanbul in Support of Palestinians
The demonstrators called for the unity of Muslims in the wake of recent events.

Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip following days of protests by Palestinians. The Palestinian Health Ministry has so far reported the deaths of 20 people, including children, as a result of the strikes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the rise of violence in the region in a phone conversation with King Abdullah of Jordan, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu also held discussions with his counterparts in Iran, Algeria, Pakistan and Russia.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran's Consulate
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
11 May 2021
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
11 May 2021
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
11 May 2021
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
11 May 2021
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
9 May 2021
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad's Top Aide
9 May 2021
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on 'Multiple Fronts' Amid Flaring Tensions
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
9 May 2021
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
9 May 2021
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of 'Eshkol'
9 May 2021
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
9 May 2021