Hundreds Rally near Israeli Consulate in Istanbul in Support of Palestinians

Islam Times - Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Monday night in support of Palestinians in East Jerusalem al-Quds, as well as the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators called for the unity of Muslims in the wake of recent events.Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip following days of protests by Palestinians. The Palestinian Health Ministry has so far reported the deaths of 20 people, including children, as a result of the strikes.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the rise of violence in the region in a phone conversation with King Abdullah of Jordan, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu also held discussions with his counterparts in Iran, Algeria, Pakistan and Russia.