Palestinian Resistance Targets Tel Aviv with 130 Rockets

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance fired rockets at Tel Aviv on Tuesday night in response to Israeli agression and crimes.

According to Iran Press News Agency, the battalions of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam, the military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement "Hamas" announced a moment ago that they have targeted Tel Aviv and the surrounding settlements with130 rockets.According to news sources, after the rocket attack, sirens sounded throughout Tel Aviv and the surrounding settlements.The Israelis are terrified of this rocket attack by the Palestinian resistance forces.A spokesman for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that if the Israeli regime continues to bomb civilian buildings, the rocket attacks by resistance groups would intensify.Abu Ubaida had emphasized that if the enemy continues bombing civilian buildings, Tel Aviv would face a more severe missile attack than what happened in Ashkelon.Today, Palestinian resistance groups fired dozens of rockets at Israeli settlements around the Gaza Strip, including the town of Ashkelon.On Tuesday evening, a fuel tank at a strategic facility in the Israeli town of Ashkelon was targeted by rockets from resistance groups.According to published reports and images, tall columns of fire and smoke have risen from this strategic facility.Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday night that 95 Israeli who has been wounded visited a hospital in the town of Asqalan.Israeli media have reported that so far 630 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli settlements.Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 on Tuesday acknowledged the inefficiency of its Iron Dome missile defense system against rocket attacks by Palestinian resistance groups.The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday night that at least 28 Palestinians, including 10 children, were martyred and more than 150 were injured in a new round of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.The Al-Aqsa Mosque and its neighboring area, especially the Bab al-Amoud neighborhood, have been the scene of Israeli militant attacks on Palestinians in recent days.As Palestinians protest against the Israeli plan of al-Quds Judaization have increased, Israeli militant attacks and clashes with Palestinian protesters have intensified too.According to Palestinian sources, more than 700 people have been injured in a new round of Israeli attacks on Palestinians in occupied al-Quds.