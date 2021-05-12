Russia, IAEA Discuss JCPOA

Islam Times - Russian deputy foreign minister and the country's chief nuclear negotiator met with the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Safeguards Department and the two sides discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met today with Massimo Aparo, Deputy Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Head of the Safeguards Department of the IAEA Secretariat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues related to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards system and the use of guarantees in Iran (nuclear facilities).Iran and members of the P4+1 have been negotiating in Vienna for several weeks to reach an agreement to revive the JCPOA, which was signed in 2015.In these negotiations, efforts are being made for the United States to fully implement its obligations within the framework of the JCPOA, which was withdrawn from 2018 under false pretenses and on the orders of former US President Trump, and Iran resumes fulfilling its obligations in this international agreement which it has recently stopped implementing.A senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official said today (Tuesday) at a briefing-media meeting on the latest status of the talks in Vienna: "We are not discussing an interim or preliminary agreement, we are only talking about the joint implementation of commitments."A senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a one-hour question and answer session today, about the latest situation in the talks, our country's positions in the negotiations, and the prospect of reviving JCPOA, emphasized that Iran had proved its seriousness and goodwill, noting, "It is now up to the United States to make its tough decision and to halt its failed policy of maximum pressure.”