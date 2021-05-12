0
Wednesday 12 May 2021 - 13:25

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression

Story Code : 932250
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
His Eminence further called on freedom-loving nations worldwide to support the people in the face of Tel Aviv’s violent crackdown in occupied Al-Quds and bloody airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

“The religious authority once again reaffirms his unequivocal support for the proud people of Palestine and their courageous resistance against occupiers, who seek to occupy even more Palestinian land and displace them from other areas of holy Al-Quds, and urges free nations to throw their weight behind them so that they will obtain their stolen rights,” his office said in a statement.

The statement added, “Violent clashes around Al-Aqsa Mosque and other parts of the occupied territories during the past days undeniably show the extent of Palestinians’ resistance against the merciless and brutal occupation, constant aggression and expropriation of usurped lands.”

Back on March 6, Ayatollah Sistani expressed his support for Palestinians during a historic meeting with Pope Francis in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf.
