Thursday 13 May 2021 - 02:16

Zarif Meets Syria’s Assad

Topics also included political developments in Syria as well as the illegal US and Turkish presence on the Syrian soil. Zarif referred to the significance of the upcoming presidential elections in Syria in terms of enhancing security.

He asserted Iran’s readiness to be an observer during the elections. Following the meeting and in response to Press TV’s question, Zarif said Iran welcomes close ties with Saudi Arabia for the ultimate goal of stability in the region.

Zarif also met his Syrian counterpart Faisal al-Mikdad. Officials agreed to continue coordination and cooperation between both ministries at the highest levels. Mikdad praised Iran’s support to Syria as a key factor in defeating terrorism.

Zarif also announced that Iran will open a general consulate in Aleppo, expressing hope this step would contribute in boosting economic, cultural and trade cooperation between Iran and Syria.

Officials from both countries underlined the importance of coordination in such critical times which Syria, Iran and the entire region is going through. The timing of Zarif’s visit conveys a message to the enemies of the resistance alliance that pressures will only strengthen the historic ties between Syria and Iran.
