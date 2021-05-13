Rouhani Slams Muted Response from Muslim States to Israeli Crimes

Islam Times - Iranian President Hasan Rouhani deplored major Muslim neighbors of Palestine for remaining silent on the Zionist regime’s atrocities, saying the Islamic Republic stands alone in supporting the Palestinian people.

Speaking at a weekly cabinet session, Rouhani denounced the brutal Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and Al-Quds (Jerusalem).“The criminal Zionists that kill people have nothing to do with religion,” he said.The Iranian president also lashed out at certain Islamic governments and neighbors of Palestine which have remained silent after the fresh wave of Israeli aggression, wondering, “Why have the Muslim and big states neighboring Palestine, such as Egypt, Jordan and other countries, remained silent about these crimes?”Rouhani said Iran is now standing almost alone in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine.The Israeli regime’s aggression and violations against the Palestinians have witnessed a shocking spike since the beginning of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.Since early Ramadan, the Israeli military and illegal settlers have been launching brutal crackdowns on Palestinians throughout the occupied territory of the West Bank. The greatest part of the violence has targeted the holy city of Al-Quds, where the military and the settlers have been trying to prevent Palestinians from gathering and performing their religious duties.The barbarous measures have seen the regime attacking thousands of Palestinian worshippers on the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in Al-Quds’ Old City.Also during Ramadan, the Israeli military attacked the al-Quds’ neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, trying to force Palestinians into leaving their homes, prompting the Palestinian Resistance to retaliate by firing rockets at the occupied territories.