0
Thursday 13 May 2021 - 03:39

Shipment of Weapons Seized in West Iran

Story Code : 932352
Shipment of Weapons Seized in West Iran
According to the statement the public relations department of the IRGC Amir al-Mo'menin Base in Ilam province, the shipment of weapons was seized by the security forces in a mountainous area in the western province bordering Iraq.

The statement added that the weapons were special guns used in assassinations and terrorism-related operations.

It also said that the consignment included 60 weapons, including 50 pistols special for carrying out terrorist operations and 10 AK47 rifles, which were planned to be transported to the central regions inside the country in order to be used in terrorist attacks in the run-up to the June presidential elections.
