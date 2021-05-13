0
Thursday 13 May 2021 - 07:03

Ayatollah Khamenei Grants Clemency to Over 2,000 Inmates on the Occasion of Eid al-Fitr

According to Iranian news agency, a total of 2,187 prisoners found guilty by various Iranian courts have been pardoned or their sentences have been commuted upon the decree by Ayatollah Khamenei.

The pardon was granted at the request of the country’s Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Ra'eisi.

Eid al-Fitr, also called Feast of Breaking the Fast, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world. The observance traditionally begins with the sighting of the new moon of the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. 

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.
