Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’

The Secretary-General of the al-Nujaba resistance movement, Sheikh Akram al-Ka'abi, made the remarks during an unprecedented meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Iraqi group’s Media Office in Palestine reported on Wednesday.“The Iraqi people have always stood by the oppressed people of Palestine and have supported their efforts toward liberation from the savage and occupying Zionist regime. I personally wish to fight the enemies in the holy land of Palestine,” Ka’abi said.“We are ready for any military-security cooperation with our Palestinian brothers. We are monitoring all the informal movements of the Zionists in Iraq to the north of the country, and I promise that the Islamic resistance has the ability to reach the depths of the occupied territories,” he added.The meeting came amid a serious escalation of the regime’s brutality against Palestinians.Scores of Palestinians have martyred in the process.Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which are both headquartered in Gaza, have retaliated by firing hundreds of rockets towards the occupied territories. Some of the projectiles have flown as far as Tel Aviv and al-Quds itself.The regime, though, has been persisting in its attacks, with most recent reports indicating that its warplanes had laid waste to the al-Shorouq Tower in the west of the coastal enclave. The tower houses various media offices, institutions, and commercial shops.‘Resistance close to prevailing against occupation’The Iraqi official specified “armed resistance” as the only way to liberate al-Quds and the rest of the occupied lands.“The Islamic Resistance is close to that moment of liberation,” he announced and noted how the regional resistance axis had grown far beyond a single country. “The Zionists will be surprised when confronted with a front consisting of warriors,” he added.According to Ka’abi, the potential expulsion of the United States -- Israel’s staunchest supporter -- from Iraq would further expedite Palestine’s liberation.Meanwhile, Abu Hamza Spokesman for the Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades, hailed how the Gaza-based resistance groups’ hard-earned capabilities had come to their assistance these days.“Today, Tel Aviv and Ashkelon (a city to the north of Gaza) get to taste the fire,” he said.This morning alone, the resistance fired 100 rockets towards Tel Aviv and its vicinity to teach a “salutary lesson to the Zionists,” the official added.“We will not back down from resistance and Gaza will continue to serve as a sword in support of al-Quds.”