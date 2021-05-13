Gaza Mourn Its Martyrs as World Marks Eid Al-Fitr!

Islam Times - While Gazans were supposed to celebrate the first day of Eid al-Fitr after a month of fasting in Ramadan, they had rather to mourn and bury their martyrs and heal their injured who fell victims of the brutal ‘Israeli’ aggression that targeted the besieged strip.

The Palestinian health ministry reported more than 65 martyrs in Gaza, among which were 16 children, 5 women and an elderly man as of Wednesday evening, while the number of injuries stood at 365.However, on Thursday morning, more bodies were transferred to hospitals in Gaza as the count seems to be on the rise as Gazans woke up on the first day of Eid to relentless ‘Israeli’ aerial bombardment.Heavy bombardment on the Gaza Strip continued into the night and early on Thursday as the Zionist occupation forces launched a series of air raids on various locations.Local sources said ‘Israeli’ warplanes bombed sites belonging to Palestinian resistance, in addition to security and police buildings.In Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, a pregnant woman, Reema Telbani and her child were killed in an ‘Israeli’ attack on their home. An elderly couple in Gaza’s Sheikh Zayed neighborhood were also buried under the rubble of their residence, after an ‘Israeli’ strike.Meanwhile, Hamas resistance group launched a barrage of rockets into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories after ‘Israeli’ missiles destroyed a third tower in the besieged coastal territory.The Palestinian health ministry reported more than 65 martyrs in Gaza, among which were 16 children, 5 women and an elderly man as of Wednesday evening, while the number of injuries stood at 365.However, on Thursday morning, more bodies were transferred to hospitals in Gaza as the count seems to be on the rise as Gazans woke up on the first day of Eid to relentless ‘Israeli’ aerial bombardment.Heavy bombardment on the Gaza Strip continued into the night and early on Thursday as the Zionist occupation forces launched a series of air raids on various locations.Local sources said ‘Israeli’ warplanes bombed sites belonging to Palestinian armed groups, in addition to security and police buildings.In Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, a pregnant woman, Reema Telbani and her child were killed in an ‘Israeli’ attack on their home. An elderly couple in Gaza’s Sheikh Zayed neighborhood were also buried under the rubble of their residence, after an ‘Israeli’ strike.Meanwhile, Hamas resistance group launched a barrage of rockets into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories after ‘Israeli’ missiles destroyed a third tower in the besieged coastal territory.