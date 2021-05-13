China Shares Russia’s Concern over US Biological Weapons

Islam Times - China has called on the United States to give a full clarification on its bio-military activities at home and abroad, which is a matter of concern shared by Russia and others.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday that it was necessary for Washington to put such activities under effective international control.“We insist the US side should take real action to ensure full transparency and security of projects that are related to biological experiments at US laboratories.”“We once again call on the US side to give a detailed clarification and take concrete actions, to ensure the legitimacy, transparency and security of its bio-labs and relevant activities. A verification mechanism should be established under the Biological Weapons Convention, which is a global consensus and an effective way to address concerns and build mutual trust.”The Chinese diplomat said the United States must agree to the creation of a special monitoring mechanism that would ensure the effective exchange of crucial biotechnological information with other countries.However, she said, it is unfortunate that no meaningful response has yet been received from the American side.“The whole international community is interested in this,” she said. “It is very annoying that the United States has shrugged off the concerns of other countries, including Russia.”Yuri Averyanov, the first deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, recently demanded that the US show transparency on matters regarding the militarization of biological research.He earlier warned that the United States and NATO were expanding a network of biological laboratories around Russia.Averyanov warned that pathogenic microorganisms created there might be released into the environment by accident and causes a massive infectious outbreak that would threaten the population.Russia’s Defense Ministry has already revealed that the US appears to be running a clandestine biological weapons project in Georgia.The United States dropped hundreds of thousands of germ bombs with cholera and plague on Pyongyang alone during the Korean War, and hundreds of thousands or even millions elsewhere all over China and Korea.