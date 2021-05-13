Ben Gurion Airport Shut as Palestinian Resistance Continues Shelling Retaliatory Missiles

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation regime announced that its Ben Gurion Airport easter Tel Aviv has been shut down, and that flights have been redirected to Ramon Airport southern occupied Negev due to the current security situation.

All flights have been directed to the southern airport which was designed to serve as an alternative to Ben Gurion in such situations of war.Meanwhile, data of American airliners provided that United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Airlines suspended their flights to Tel Aviv as the bombing of the Palestinian resistance increased.Relatively, French airliners also called off their flights from Paris to Tel Aviv, while Lufthanza and the Austrian Airlines also suspended all flights from and to the occupied territories due to the security situation.