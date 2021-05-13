0
Thursday 13 May 2021 - 22:18

Ben Gurion Airport Shut as Palestinian Resistance Continues Shelling Retaliatory Missiles

Story Code : 932433
All flights have been directed to the southern airport which was designed to serve as an alternative to Ben Gurion in such situations of war.

Meanwhile, data of American airliners provided that United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Airlines suspended their flights to Tel Aviv as the bombing of the Palestinian resistance increased.

Relatively, French airliners also called off their flights from Paris to Tel Aviv, while Lufthanza and the Austrian Airlines also suspended all flights from and to the occupied territories due to the security situation.
