US Withdraws 120 Military Personnel from ‘Israel’ as “Escalation Continues”

Islam Times - The US has withdrawn approximately 120 military and civilian personnel from ‘Israel’, who were in the country to plan upcoming exercises, according to a report.

Citing a Department of Defense official, CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr said that the group left on a C-17 aircraft to return to a base in Germany.Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas resistance movement, fired a heavy Ayyash missile with a range of 250 kilometers at Ramon airport, according to the military spokesman.Abu Obeida called on the world aviation companies to halt flights to all the Israeli airports, which obliged Britain, Russia, Austria, Germany and Poland suspend their flights to Tel Aviv today.