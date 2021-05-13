0
Thursday 13 May 2021 - 23:30

Qassam Brigades to ‘Israel’: No Redlines, No Rules of Engagement When it Comes to Protecting Al-Aqsa, Our People

Story Code : 932438
Qassam Brigades to ‘Israel’: No Redlines, No Rules of Engagement When it Comes to Protecting Al-Aqsa, Our People
Abu Ubaida emphasized that every price paid is for al-Quds as there is no sense for existence without defending al-Quds and the Aqsa Mosque.

In a speech he made on Thursday, the military spokesman noted that “our arms and preparations over the many past years is to defend our land, people, and sanctities,” adding that “there is no wonder that we sacrifice in this battle a group of heroes atop of whom is the prominent leader Bassem Isa and many Qassam engineers.”

Addressing the revolutionary people in al-Quds, the West Bank and the occupied territories in 1948, Abu Ubaida said: “Go ahead O’ our people in the Bank of the free people and the holy city, and in all cities and villages of the 1948. Press against your enemy from where it wouldn’t expect it, and you’ll find the Qassam Brigades and the resistance with you. Our blood is yours and so is our fate and yours.”

Abu Ubaida also recalled that “the resistance’s missile strikes exposed the enemy entity’s fragility,” emphasizing that “the decision to shell Tel Aviv, Dimona, and Ashdod is a piece of cake for us once our Aqsa is being attacked.”

“You’ve seen some of what we’ve prepared and accumulated over the past years, and we have much more in our stock that is a source for your pride in front of the entire world,” he went on in addressing the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Abu Ubaida told the Zionist enemy: “The world has witnessed your defeat, while you were bombing civilians and residential towers to exhibit your fire power,” underscoring that “there is neither redlines nor rules of engagement when it comes to defending al-Aqsa and our people.”

“You own missiles, technology, and jets but you couldn’t decode our people. Despite all differences in military capabilities, we dealt horrible missile strikes against you than countries didn’t dare to strike tenth of it ever since the “Nakba” [catastrophe],” he went on in threatening the Zionists.

“Mobilize whatever you want to, we’ve prepared types of death that will make you damn your own selves,” Abu Ubaida concluded.
Related Stories
Al-Quds Confrontations Continue As ‘Israel’ Restricts Worshipers’ Access to Al-Aqsa Mosque
Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation forces detained a total of six Palestinians, as confrontations continue in the occupied holy city of al-Quds ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021
Yemeni Missiles, Drones Hit Sensitive Saudi Targets in Joint Operation
Yemeni Missiles, Drones Hit Sensitive Saudi Targets in Joint Operation
13 May 2021
Gaza Mourn Its Martyrs as World Marks Eid Al-Fitr!
Gaza Mourn Its Martyrs as World Marks Eid Al-Fitr!
13 May 2021
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
12 May 2021
Fights Break Out between Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel Protesters in NYC
Fights Break Out between Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel Protesters in NYC
12 May 2021
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
12 May 2021
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran's Consulate
11 May 2021
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
11 May 2021
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
11 May 2021
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
11 May 2021
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
11 May 2021
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
9 May 2021