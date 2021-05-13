Qassam Brigades to ‘Israel’: No Redlines, No Rules of Engagement When it Comes to Protecting Al-Aqsa, Our People

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance movement Hamas military wing, Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida stressed that operation “al-Quds’ Sword” being fought today is the continuation “of our people’s uprising in al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque and in support of the Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood,” adding that “al-Quds is the center of the struggle, the icon of the battles and the origin of uprisings.”

Abu Ubaida emphasized that every price paid is for al-Quds as there is no sense for existence without defending al-Quds and the Aqsa Mosque.In a speech he made on Thursday, the military spokesman noted that “our arms and preparations over the many past years is to defend our land, people, and sanctities,” adding that “there is no wonder that we sacrifice in this battle a group of heroes atop of whom is the prominent leader Bassem Isa and many Qassam engineers.”Addressing the revolutionary people in al-Quds, the West Bank and the occupied territories in 1948, Abu Ubaida said: “Go ahead O’ our people in the Bank of the free people and the holy city, and in all cities and villages of the 1948. Press against your enemy from where it wouldn’t expect it, and you’ll find the Qassam Brigades and the resistance with you. Our blood is yours and so is our fate and yours.”Abu Ubaida also recalled that “the resistance’s missile strikes exposed the enemy entity’s fragility,” emphasizing that “the decision to shell Tel Aviv, Dimona, and Ashdod is a piece of cake for us once our Aqsa is being attacked.”“You’ve seen some of what we’ve prepared and accumulated over the past years, and we have much more in our stock that is a source for your pride in front of the entire world,” he went on in addressing the Palestinian people.Meanwhile, Abu Ubaida told the Zionist enemy: “The world has witnessed your defeat, while you were bombing civilians and residential towers to exhibit your fire power,” underscoring that “there is neither redlines nor rules of engagement when it comes to defending al-Aqsa and our people.”“You own missiles, technology, and jets but you couldn’t decode our people. Despite all differences in military capabilities, we dealt horrible missile strikes against you than countries didn’t dare to strike tenth of it ever since the “Nakba” [catastrophe],” he went on in threatening the Zionists.“Mobilize whatever you want to, we’ve prepared types of death that will make you damn your own selves,” Abu Ubaida concluded.