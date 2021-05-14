0
Friday 14 May 2021 - 00:07

'Virus' of Islamophobia Turning Europe into ‘Open-Air Prison’ for Muslims: Erdogan

Story Code : 932439
According to Iranian News Agency, speaking in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan voiced concern over rising violence and discrimination against Muslims in Europe and drew an analogy between Islamophobia and the coronavirus outbreak in the continent.

“The virus of Islamophobia, which is as dangerous as the coronavirus, is spreading rapidly, especially in European countries,” Erdogan said, adding that the situation with regard to security risks for Muslims in Europe was alarming.

The Turkish president referred to racism, discrimination and religious intolerance as only a few of the “social diseases” raging across Europe, and stressed that the continent “is increasingly turning into an open-air prison for our brothers and sisters.”

Also in his speech on Wednesday, Erdogan expressed concern over the French government’s move last month to pass an anti-Muslim law despite backlash from the religious community.

“Passing such a bill, which openly contradicts human rights, freedom of belief, and European values, will serve as a guillotine for French democracy,” he said.

"We call on the French authorities, and first of all President Emmanuel Macron, to act sensibly," Erdogan added. "We expect a rapid withdrawal of this bill."

On April 12, the French government passed new legislation to stamp out what it calls "Islamist separatism," which would give the state more power to vet and disband religious groups over alleged threats to the nation.
Related Stories
Erdogan’s Coronavirus Bribes To Trump
Islam Times - The spread of the COVID-19 worldwide has been effecting the political relations among the world countries, as it impacts all aspects of human life.
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021
Yemeni Missiles, Drones Hit Sensitive Saudi Targets in Joint Operation
Yemeni Missiles, Drones Hit Sensitive Saudi Targets in Joint Operation
13 May 2021
Gaza Mourn Its Martyrs as World Marks Eid Al-Fitr!
Gaza Mourn Its Martyrs as World Marks Eid Al-Fitr!
13 May 2021
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
12 May 2021
Fights Break Out between Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel Protesters in NYC
Fights Break Out between Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel Protesters in NYC
12 May 2021
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
12 May 2021
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran's Consulate
11 May 2021
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
11 May 2021
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
11 May 2021
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
11 May 2021
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
11 May 2021
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
9 May 2021